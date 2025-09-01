 
Princess Diana's brother shares tribute as fans pour out love on anniversary

September 01, 2025

Earl Spencer honours Diana while fans flood social media with heartfelt messages
Earl Charles Spencer quietly marked the anniversary of Princess Diana’s death as he dropped a heartfelt tribute for his late sister on Instagram.

Under his emotional post featuring “beautiful flowers, left yesterday by Althorp’s visitors,” fans and followers of the former Princess of Wales also shared heartfelt memories and tributes.

Many commenters praised Diana as “the people’s princess” and expressed how deeply she is still missed.

“Beautiful flowers, left yesterday by Althorp’s visitors,” he penned. “We are open for July and August each year, by an arrangement reached with the UK Government in 1992.”

“Strange to think that that summer season is bookended by 1 July - Diana’s birthday - and 31 August - the day she died,” he added.

“My deepest thanks go to the @althorphouse team, who were truly outstanding again this summer - treating visitors as honoured guests of my family. Sarah P led them with quiet charm and an excellent natural feel for what matters.

One fan wrote, “She will live in our hearts forever.”

Another added, "Diana will never be forgotten. She really was the people's princess. I cannot imagine how hard this day is for you and her beloved boys."

Previously, while speaking on Good Morning Britain last year, Charles talked of coping with Diana’s tragic death.

"I'm sure pretty much everyone watching this program has had trauma in their family at some point,” he said. "And, like everyone else, you sort of get used to it without it ever going away."

