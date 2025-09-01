 
Geo News

SCO leaders condemn Pahalgam and Jaffer Express attacks, vow joint fight on terror

Organisation's members say perpetrators, organisers and sponsors of such attacks must be held accountable

By
Azaz Syed
|

September 01, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, pose for a family photo with international guests at a welcome banquet for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, in Tianjin, China August 31, 2025. — Reuters
TIANJIN: The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders on Monday strongly condemned recent terrorist attacks in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir's (IIOJK) Pahalgam area, on the Jaffar Express, and in Khuzdar, pledging deeper multilateral cooperation and concrete measures to combat terrorism.

In a joint statement issued after the Council of Heads of State meeting in Tianjin, the leaders stressed that perpetrators, organisers and sponsors of such attacks must be held accountable, reaffirming their strong commitment to combating terrorism, separatism and extremism.

The SCO members underlined the unacceptability of using terrorist and extremist groups for political or selfish purposes, while recognising the primary role of sovereign states in countering these threats.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details

