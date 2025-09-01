Kensington Palace makes statement on William and Kate's rare joint appearance next week

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton is set to make a rare public appearance next week as she continues her recovery from cancer, Kensington Palace confirmed Wednesday.

The Princess of Wales who will join Prince William on September 4 to visit the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens.

The couple will meet children and young people participating in learning programs designed to connect urban communities with nature.

The Princess, who is Patron of the Natural History Museum, has been seen in public only a handful of times since revealing she was undergoing preventive chemotherapy.

Her joint appearance with the Prince of Wales will mark one of the few occasions the couple has been seen together since her diagnosis, with William carrying out most engagements solo in recent months.

The gardens and the National Education Nature Park initiative form part of the museum’s ambitious Urban Nature Movement.

The project aims to help people feel more connected to nature, more confident in protecting it, and more committed to building a greener future, according to the museum.

The visit is expected to draw significant public interest as the princess cautiously resumes select duties.