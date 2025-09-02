Kevin Costner's 'hot and heavy' bond with new lady unveiled

Kevin Coastner over moon after finding new love with billionaire's ex-wife

Kevin Coastner appeared to have found the love of his life he had been searching for so long.

As per a recent report by Daily Mail, the Yellowstone star is quietly dating Noonan Gores, the 46-year-old filmmaker and ex-wife of billionaire Alec Gores.

The reports of Kevin's new fling broke last week and now the pair attended the JAS Labor Day Experience Festival in Snowmass Village over the weekend.

Kevin is reportedly over the moon after his budding romance following his messy divorce from ex wife Christine Baumgartner last year.

"Kevin is dating and happy again after a very dark time in his life," a source told the outlet.

The pair has been together for couple of months and Kevin wants to keep it low key as he doesn't want it to go astray.

"He has been seeing Kelly. They were together in Aspen in late July. He has tried to keep it very hush hush because he doesn't want this to go off the rails," the insider noted.

The new woman provides him with exactly those things that Kevin has been searching for in a partner for a very long time.

"She is exactly his type and they have a lot in common: the outdoors, sports — she likes to surf — long walks with dogs," the tipster mentioned. "Also she has young kids and he loves kids, so he thinks that's cute. He says she is just "chill," which is what he needs right now."

Another source noted that Noonan "has fallen into his charm 110%."

While Kevin "thinks she is very nice, super sexy and likes hanging out with her."

The tattler went on to say, "Kevin can get almost any woman he wants, and Kelly is his target right now and they both are enjoying each other's company."

The spark between the pair is currently at the initial stages, "He's looking to hang out with her as much as possible and she is all for it as well."

"It is hot and heavy right now, and the sky is the limit," the bird chirped