Martha Stewart turns furious over Snoop Dogg, Dolly Parton's alliance

Martha Stewart feels 'miffed' over Snoop Dogg, Dolly Parton's bond

Martha Stewart is seemingly not happy over Dolly Parton’s growing connection with Snoop Dogg.

Radar Online reported that Dolly and Snoop are preparing to strengthen their connection after their collaboration for Zac Brown Band’s forthcoming album, Love & Fear, which is slated for a December 5, 2025 release.

Insiders told the outlet that the 53-year-old American rapper and record producer’s long-time best friend Martha is “jealous” of his new bond with the Grammy winner and has accused him of betrayal.

The 84-year-old business professional and lifestyle guru does not tolerate anyone who steals Snoop’s attention away from her, as they have been close friends for years, per a source.

"Dolly and Snoop contributed to Zac Brown Band's new album, and though they didn't actually work in the studio together, it's the closest to collaborating they've ever gotten," the source quipped.

"They're talking about doing a duet together, and they're getting close in the process, which is a dream come true for Snoop,” they claimed.

Notably, the same outlet previously revealed that it was Snoop, the Beautiful rapper’s deep desire to work with Dolly, his country idol but “it’s got Martha miffed and feeling jealous.”

"She has no real issue with Dolly, per se, but hates the idea of Snoop getting friendly with another showbiz person, especially one as famous as Dolly. Martha doesn't like to share,” the insider claimed.

"As for Dolly, she seems oblivious to Martha's upset and would probably shrug it off if she did know," the source said.