Charlie Sheen reveals one shocking truth about his past

Charlie Sheen recently got candid and reflected on his troubled past and achieving sobriety.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine, a renowned American actor, who turns 60 on September 3, 2025, opened up about achieving this milestone, which he once thought would never be possible.

Sheen said, “I have more days behind me than in front of me, and that's fine. But I’m feeling pretty good! Most guys my age, they usually have a bad back or knees. Somehow I dodged that.”

Shedding light on his fitness, the erstwhile high school baseball pitcher revealed he tries his best to stick to his healthy eating habit “most of the time,” adding, “I just have a bad shoulder that I have to take Advil for.”

For the unversed, he went through addiction in his 40s, many tabloid scandals, and two nasty divorces.

Now, the Wall Street star goes on a coffee date withfriends and, visits his parents instead ofgoingg on benders with cocaine and call girls.

Sheen has also completed his debut memoir, The Book of Sheen, which will be out on September 9, and his forthcoming Netflix documentary titled Charlie Sheen.

Articulating his thoughts on both projects, he quipped, “It’s not about me setting the record straight or righting all the wrongs of my past.”

“Most of my 50s were spent apologizing to the people I hurt. I also didn’t want to write from the place of being a victim. I wasn’t, and I own everything I did. It’s just me, finally telling the stories in the way they actually happened. The stories I can remember, anyway,” that Major League alum admitted.

It is pertinent to mention that the upcoming two-part documentary Charlie Sheen will be released on September 10, 2025.