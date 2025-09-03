 
Taylor Swift praised for heartfelt gesture toward wrestler Jeff Jarrett's late wife

Taylor Swift once performed a private three-hour Christmas concert for Jeff Jarrett’s late wife during her cancer battle, a gesture the wrestling legend says his family will never forget

September 03, 2025

Taylor Swift praised for heartfelt gesture toward wrestler Jeff Jarrett's late wife

Taylor Swift’s compassion has resurfaced in the spotlight after wrestling icon Jeff Jarrett shared a deeply personal story about the singer’s generosity during his wife’s cancer battle.

Speaking on TMZ Sports this week, Jarrett, 58, revealed that Swift, who was then a teenage newcomer living in the same Tennessee community, staged a private three-hour concert for his wife Jill and their three daughters during Christmas 2006.

In regards to this, Jarrett recalled, “At the time, my wife was really ill with breast cancer. Taylor came over, ran back to get her guitar because the girls wanted her to play, and before long, she performed in our great room for nearly 45 people.”

According to Daily Mail, Jill passed away in May 2007, but Swift remained close with the Jarrett family. 

Moreover, she babysat their children, baked cookies with them, and later cast Jarrett’s daughter Jaclyn to portray a young version of herself in the 2010 music video for Mine.

In this regard, Jarrett said, “She bonded with the girls in such a special way. It was a very cool relationship that developed.”

Furthermore, the wrestling star added that he still keeps in touch with Swift’s father, Scott.

It is worth mentioning that the story came as Swift, who is now engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce, continues to be recognized for her philanthropy, as per the outlet. 

