Dylan O'Brien, Tyler Posey share emotional reunion at 'Twinless' premiere

Eight years after Teen Wolf ended, Dylan O’Brien and Tyler Posey proved their bond is as strong as ever.

The former co-stars, who played best friends Stiles Stilinski and Scott McCall on the hit MTV series, shared a warm, extended hug on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Twinless on Tuesday, September 2.

Footage captured by The Hollywood Reporter and shared on X showed the actors transitioning from their embrace into an animated conversation.

Posey affectionately kept an arm around O’Brien as the two laughed, chatted, and reconnected before O’Brien’s latest film release on Friday, September 5.

According to US Weekly, the duo hugged again before moving further down the carpet, their conversation continuing as cameras rolled.

Teen Wolf, which ran from 2011 to 2017, centered on the supernatural adventures of high school student Scott McCall.

At the heart of the show was Scott’s unbreakable friendship with Stiles, a dynamic that became one of the series’ most beloved elements.

While O’Brien and Posey shared a close offscreen friendship during filming, their schedules haven’t always aligned in recent years.

Moreover, O’Brien was absent from Posey’s 2023 Malibu wedding to singer Phem, as well as from Teen Wolf: The Movie, released earlier that year.

Still, Posey has been vocal about his continued admiration for his longtime co-star.

In regards to this, Posey told E! News in 2023, “I love Dylan so much… there’s no love lost. He helped really shape Teen Wolf, just his energy alone.”

Furthermore, their reunion this week delighted fans, many of whom celebrated seeing Scott and Stiles back together again, even if only on a red carpet.