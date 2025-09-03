Megan Fox, Brian Austin's children appear in Sharna Burgess' back-to-school post

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox’s children are growing up fast, and fans just got a rare look at the trio.

In a new Instagram reel shared Tuesday, September 2, Sharna Burgess celebrated her son Zane’s first day of pre-K with touching family moments that included Green and Fox’s kids Noah, Bodhi, and Journey.

Burgess and Green welcomed Zane in June 2022 and became engaged later that year.

Green is also dad to 23-year-old Kassius Lijah, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil.

The video opened with Zane proudly holding a sign marking his milestone before breaking into laughter as his older siblings hyped him up.

A slideshow followed, showing Zane smiling alongside Noah, Bodhi, and Journey.

The reel concluded with an emotional Burgess driving away after school drop-off, admitting she was “not well” but filled with pride.

In her caption, the Dancing with the Stars pro explained that she creates keepsake videos of such moments for Zane’s future.

“It’s wild watching him grow into this life and this body but still remember details of another time,” she wrote. “I know one day he will forget those things so I always try to document it all for him.”

Burgess praised Green’s older children for their support, calling her blended family “my everything” and noting how lucky she feels to see the kids cheer one another on.

As per People's claims, Green and Fox, who were married from 2010 to 2021, continue to co-parent amicably.

Fox has since welcomed a daughter with her ex-partner Machine Gun Kelly, a little girl Burgess described as Zane’s “baby sister.”

“The age gap actually works really well,” Burgess said of the family dynamic, adding that Noah, Bodhi, and Journey are “built-in babysitters.”