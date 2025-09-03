Channing Tatum makes shocking confession about his future in Hollywood

Channing Tatum reveal he nearly gave up acting

Channing Tatum took a nearly five-years break from leading movie roles, starting around 2017 because he felt burned out.

During an interview with Variety, the Hollywood actor candidly discussed that he questioned his place in acting during his hiatus.

"I was working too much. I got burned out,” the Deadpool & Wolverine actor began by saying.

Doubting his future in Hollywood, Tatum continued, "I was questioning if I ever should have been in this business, because I didn’t feel I was good enough. And I got to a place where I didn’t know what I was doing. No one tells you how to do fame."

Reflecting upon the valuable lesson he learnt from his journey, he said, "Better to have enjoyed doing the movie and thought that the process of making it was worth it. Because you have a kid now, and you had better be able to answer to her, ‘Why weren’t you there?’"

For those unversed, the 45-year-old actor has a daughter named Everly Elizabeth Maiselle, who was born on May 31, 2013, with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan.

Sharing his interest in challenging roles, he told the outlet, "It’s a funny joke in my head, but … I’m going to do the big Marvel stuff and then help with gorgeous filmmakers and characters that I can flex some of the s*** I’ve learned in the last 20 years. I keep saying it. I’m going to do a 10-year-run."

Referring to his experience with director Derek Cianfrance, Channing Tatum concluded, "He knows exactly how to move the conversation along, and take care of you in it. He understands that you don’t understand exactly."