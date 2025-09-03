King Charles 'wants' reconciliation with Prince Harry on his terms, not duke's

King Charles reportedly wants reconciliation with his son Prince Harry on his own terms, and not on the duke’s.

This has been claimed by royal historian Marlene Koenig, according to the Us Weekly.

The expert said, “If there is a meeting, it will be private and more likely to be on the king’s terms rather than Harry’s.”

“The king certainly wants a reconciliation with his son,” claims the expert, however, added “but it would be on his terms, not Harry’s. True compromise will be difficult on both sides.”

“I sincerely doubt that the king will respond to numerous demands from Harry.”

Royal expert Christopher Andersen said, “There’s a lot being said about ‘terms and conditions,’ which isn’t a terribly good sign.”

The publication also quoted the sources as saying for the monarch, a meeting with Harry means “establishing harmony”.

King Charles understands that headlines and strife are not good for anyone, and he “wants things to move forward”.

“For Harry, it’s an opening for his children to have a relationship with their grandfather,” the insider added to the outlet.

“[They could finally] clear the air and have a fresh start.”

The fresh claims came amid reports Harry has drawn up a list of key demands before agreeing to reunite with King Charles.