Tom Holland heaps praise over Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'

Tom Holland starrer movie 'The Odyssey' is set to be released in cinemas on July 17, 2026

By
Web Desk
|

September 03, 2025

Tom Holland has recently heaped praise over Christopher Nolan’s directorial movie, The Odyssey.

While having a conversation with Agence France-Presse (AFP), the Hollywood actor candidly talked about his experience working with the director.

“Chris [Nolan] is a real collaborator. He knows what he wants… but it is not an environment where you can’t pitch ideas or build characters in certain ways,” he began by lauding.

Sharing what fans can expect from the director’s follow up to Oppenheimer, Holland told the outlet, “The best script I’ve ever read.”

The movie revolves around the legendary Greek king The Odyssey, who is attempting to make his way home to his wife Penelope, and son Telemachus in Ithaca after the Trojan War.

Matt Damon leads the movie as Odyssey alongside Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, and Jon Bernthal.

In July, during an interview with GQ magazine, the Spider-Man star showcased his gratitude for being a part of the action-fantasy movie.

He said, “It was exciting. It was different. And I think the movie is going to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen

“Working with Chris, getting to know him and Emma [Thomas] was absolutely fantastic. I’ve never seen someone that can work the way that they do, and there is a reason why they’re the best in the business for sure."

“To get a front row seat to that and to be a part of the process and to collaborate with a true master of his craft and learn from him was the best experience I’ve ever had,” the 29-year-old actor confessed.

The Odyssey is scheduled to be released in cinemas on July 17, 2026. 

