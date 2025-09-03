Nicole Kidman's reaction to Deborra-Lee Furness, Hugh Jackman split revealed

Photo: Nicole Kidman was sad after hearing about Deborra-Lee Furness, Hugh Jackman split: Source

Deborra-Lee and Hugh announced their split in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage.

However, their divorce was finalized in July 2025. The exes share two adopted children, son Oscar Maximilian Jackman and daughter Ava Eliot Jackman.

Now, as per the latest report of RadarOnline.com, that the former couple also faced the possibility of losing friendships amid their split, and one of them was Nicole Kidman who was upset to hear the news.

"It's not as though she was cheering the end of Hugh and Deb's marriage. Nicole was very sad they couldn't work it out," an insider shared.

Meanwhile, both Jackman and Furness appear to be moving on.

Hugh has been linked to Sutton Foster, while Deborra-Lee is reportedly exploring new romantic prospects.

"Deb is finally starting to heal and talk about what she wants in her life going forward," a source told Women's Day Magazine.

The confidant added, "She's got an incredible support system that's been there every step of the way, helping her to pick up the pieces of her life."

Before singing off, they stated, "They are encouraging her to start dating again."