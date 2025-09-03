Key suspect in Matthew Perry death case pleads guilty

Main suspect in Matthew Perry’s case charged for felony

In Matthew Perry’s case, a woman, known as the “Ketamine Queen” just pleaded guilty.

The 42-year-old, whose real name is Jasveen Sangha pleaded guilty of five federal charges, which includes supplying the ketamine that led to the Friends star's death, as per The Daily Star.

For the unversed, the popular actor was found dead in the hot tub of his LA home on October 28, 2023, with the autopsy revealing that he died due to "acute effects of ketamine."

Sangha’s trial was planned to start later this month and is the fifth as well as final defendant charged in Perry’s overdose death, admitting guilt in relation to the tragic demise.

Perry's mother, Suzanne Perry, and his stepfather, Dateline reporter Keith Morrison, sat in the audience during the trial.

Following a deal she signed on August 18, the “Ketamine Queen” pleaded guilty to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine, and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in Perry’s death.

The final plea deal came a year after federal prosecutors revealed that five people had been charged in Matthew Perry's October 28, 2023 death after a deep investigation.

Jasveen Sangha is scheduled to be sentenced on December 10 and could get up to 65 years in prison.

The judge is not bound by the plea agreement, but prosecutors stated in the document that they will ask for less than the maximum. None of the co-defendants have been sentenced yet.