Meghan Markle claims 'showbiz conspiracy' is blocking her spotlight

Meghan Markle sees coordinated plot to kill her Hollywood comeback

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly convinced that there's a showbiz conspiracy behind keeping her out of the spotlight.

As the wife of Prince Harry was set to launch the second season of her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce on the same day in the morning.

However, Meghan claims Taylor’s major announcement overshadowed her Netflix show’s release.

According to RadarOnline, an insider shared, “Meghan is convinced there's a showbiz conspiracy to kill her momentum.”

“She feels every time she has a big launch, something massive lands that overshadows it,” they added. “She sees Taylor's announcement as part of that pattern. Meghan truly believes forces – including the royal family – and 'dark PR arts' are being deployed in the background to keep her out of the spotlight after her attacks on the royal family.”

Another insider went on to note, “She worries there is a deliberate attempt to clip her wings, and sees herself as a Princess Diana-type figure in this way, as she is convinced the royals are out to get her.”

“But the reality is, she's deluded and of no real interest compared to an A-lister like Taylor,” they added.

It is worth mentioning that Meghan Markle liked Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement post, yet insiders claim she’s “beyond frustrated” that her brand couldn’t secure that level of attention.

“Every time she promotes something, she feels like another celebrity announcement drops that takes the attention away,” the source claims.

They added that it has left the Duchess of Sussex “paranoid” but yet “detemined.”

“Meghan says she won't be pushed out of Hollywood. But she's just viewed as a toxic moaner and no-one of any real status wants caught up in her orbit,” the tipster shared.