Prince William, Kate Middleton share brief message after joint London appearance

The Prince and Princess of Wales on Thursday appeared together in London

September 04, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a brief message on their Instagram stories Thursday following their visit to London's Natural History Museum, marking a rare joint public appearance for the couple.

"Great seeing how the Museum's National Education Nature Par programme is helping young people to learn about the natural word," the couple wrote, accompanying a collage of photos from their interactions with students, volunteers and scientists.

Prince William, Kate Middleton share brief message after joint London appearance

The social media post offered glimpses of Thursday's visit, which represents one of the few times the royal couple has appeared together publicly since Catherine was diagnosed with cancer last year.

Prince William, Kate Middleton share brief message after joint London appearance

During her speech at the museum, Catherine emphasized "the transformational power of nature," highlighting how contact with green spaces benefits physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing.

The couple toured the Evolution Garden and Nature Discovery Garden, engaging with students, volunteers and scientists involved in the museum's educational programs.

Royal watchers described Catherine's return to public duties as "a strong signal of resilience, newfound energy and continued commitment" following her extended absence from official engagements.


