Princess Anne strengthens Kate Middleton’s message in new outing

King Charles’s sister had some wise words to share as she performed a number of royal engagements in one single day even at age 75.

Princess Anne had arrived at a special Christmas event on Thursday to show her support for the global maritime community with her attendance. The event paid tribute to the commitment of seafarers and their families, especially as they were away on duty during festive season.

Along with the 75-year-old royal, President of The Mission to Seafarers; Mr. Thomas A. Kazakos, Secretary General, International Chamber of Shipping; and Mr. Tom Boardley, were among the dignitaries who read out the nine lessons.

During the reception, the Princess Royal, reflected on the work of all Mission to Seafarers stations, as well as the vital human contact that the Mission offers seafarers across the world. She went on to highlight the importance of supporters who were present as they uphold the efforts of the community.

The attendees once again enjoyed the music of the Lloyd’s Choir, who led the congregation in a selection of Christmas carols.

Princess Anne’s appearance came just a week after Kate Middleton held her Together At Christmas with around 1600 guests including members of the royal family. However, Anne did not attend the event.

Princess Kate’s event revolved around love in all forms. The future Queen had stressed that “the time, care and compassion you give, often quietly and unspoken, and without any expectation or recognition, make an extraordinary difference to the lives of others”.

It seemed that Anne had been following the same philosophy as she offered her support to the families.