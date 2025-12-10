Buckingham Palace shares King Charles heartwarming message

Buckhingham Palace shares King Charles heartwarming message as he attends advent service

King Charles delivered important speech at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday, December 10.

The monarch, 77, looked healthy and fit as he arrived to attend morning’s Order of Service, giving fans a reason to celebrate with positive update.

The King's touching message was shared by the royal family on their official Instagram account.

In his message, King Charles tried to give fans hope for a better tomorrow, saying: "It is a great joy to gather with you in the most glorious setting of Westminster Abbey as we celebrate the light, hope and, above all, the peace of this season of Advent."

"This period is one of preparation, of readying ourselves and looking forward to the wonder of Christ's birth. Today, we gather for prayer, reflection and music, and to celebrate the Good News in which all Christians rejoice: those around us, and those in areas where it is not easy to live out one's faith," said the monarch.

He concluded: "I am so plesed to be joined by church leaders from across the UK and Middle East, leaders of other faiths, charity representatives, and so many of you who contribute to your communities in myriad ways."

During the service, the monarch shook hands and engaged with church leaders from across the UK and abroad, including the Most Revd Hosam Naoum, the Anglican Archbishop of Jerusalem and the Middle East.

The guests were greeted by music from eight musicians aged 13 to 18, performing as a specially assembled brass ensemble.

The Prince of Wales himself also delivered one of the poignant readings during the service.