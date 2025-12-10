Andrew returns to headlines with new debate: 'shameful'

Andrew returns to headlines with new debate: 'embarrassing'

King Charles left with no choice but to let Andrew enjoy one remaining royal perk, which became the topic of discussion.

On October 30, Buckingham Palace released the monarch's orders in which he assured his support to abuse victims after his 'disgraced' brother's links to Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced.

Andrew's titles and honours have been taken away, but still, he cannot be removed from the line of succession.

Royal commentators discussed how it must be "embarrassing" for the royals as Andrew, the son of Queen Elizabeth II, is eighth in line to the throne.

Hilary Fordwich said to Fox News, "Given Andrew’s ghastly behaviour, his still being in the line of succession is … embarrassing at best."

But the good part is he is "so far down the line — behind the Sussex children — there’s little risk of him ever becoming king," shared the royal expert.

Speaking of the sensitivity of the situation, Hilary explained, "Nevertheless, there is concern that any ad hoc removal of unpopular royals could make the institution look more like a political machine than a stable hereditary monarchy."

Helena Chard, British broadcaster and photographer, said that the Britons need to fear about Andrew's presence in line of succession as "It is unlikely he’ll impact the line of succession, given the number of younger royals ahead of him."