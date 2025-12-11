Prince William, Princess Kate reveal important letter to Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte already has a fan

Princess Charlotte received a very important letter ahead of a special meeting.

The contents of the letter were later revealed by Charlotte’s parents Prince William and Princess Kate. They shared an excerpt to their Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 12, via the official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram page. The sweet letter was handwritten especially for 10-year-old Charlotte by the same-aged daughter of Carly Barrett, who received an MBE from King Charles at Windsor Castle the previous day.

“Dear Princess Charlotte,” the letter began, boasting excellent penmanship. “My name is Grace Barrett, and I’m 10 years old, just like you!”

The letter continued, “I’m writing to you because I will be visiting you on December with my mum, Carly Barrett, who is being awarded an MBE for her special work helping people affected with crime. My Nana, Alison Madgin, is also receiving a MBE on the same day.”

Madgin found Samantha’s Charity in 2019 in honour of her late daughter Samantha, who was stabbed to death in 2007. Along with Samantha’s sister Carly, the organisation aims to bring awareness about knife crime, especially among the youth.

Inspired by the strength of her mother and grandmother, Grace wrote in her letter, “I’m really proud of them both and feel [text missing] and honoured to be going with them.”