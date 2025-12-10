Queen Camilla delivers powerful message of 'Justice and Change'

Queen Camilla delivers poweful message of 'Justice and Change'

Queen Camilla got emotional as she voiced her support for the suffering community in her powerful message about justice and change.

The Queen, 78, has been a stalwart supporter to highlight organisations helping victims of rape and sexual assault for over ten years, undertaking numerous visits to learn more about the issues.

In the clip from ‘Behind Closed Doors’, King Charles' wife reflected on the "shame that so many survivors carry."

Buckingham Palace shared a heartfelt video with a message on the royal family's official Instagram account.

The Palace wrote: "Too many lives are lost to domestic abuse each year. Behind every statistic is a person who deserved safety, and families left behind seeking justice and change."

It added: "Today marks the final day of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. As this important period closes, we renew our commitment to ending domestic abuse and supporting survivors."

The message continued: "If you or someone you know needs help, the National Domestic Abuse Helpline is available 24/7 on 0808 2000 247."

For several years, Queen Camilla has also encouraged the work of domestic abuse charities and the work they do to support victims and survivors, both in the UK and overseas.