Princess Kate receives exciting offers as Meghan struggles to sustain

Kate Middleton is not only good at performing King Charles' assigned tasks but also has hidden qualities, which can give her a chance to flourish with her own brand.

From photography to being good at different sports, the Princess of Wales keeps winning the hearts of her fans.

The other talent which Catherine mastered is her eye for interior design, which might be her next venture.

According to RadarOnline, after moving into a new big home, Forest Lodge, Kate "could easily turn this talent into a brand that overshadows any lifestyle business Meghan has tried to launch."

The source claimed that major brands are "approaching" the future Queen "like crazy," to partner with her in "launching furniture lines, homewares, even a full interior design consultancy."

There is excitement in the industry as they believe Kate can achieve heights of success with her talent.

Even Prince Harry admired his sister-in-law for giving a "magnificent" makeover to her and Prince William's Kensington Palace in his memoir Spare.

"Kate has always been quietly ambitious with her interests outside royal duties. Now the combination of her visibility, credibility, and taste means she could take on a serious commercial project, and everyone around her knows it would eclipse any comparable lifestyle endeavour," an insider said.