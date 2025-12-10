Duchess Sophie's bold move earns special honour from King Charles, royal family

The royal family has honoured Duchess Sophie for her brilliant work to empower women worldwide, joing Queen Camilla in her big mission.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has strenghtened her sister-in-law Camilla's initiative to raise awareness for a change, inspiring others to join the cause.

The two roal ladies joined hands as they concluded the 16 days of activism against Gender-Based Violence on World Human Rights Day.

The Palace highlighted Sophie's efforts to support women and girls affected by conflict worldwide, revealing her years long journey.

The mother-of-two's photos shared by the royal family on their official Instagram account with an emotional statemnt about unmatched efforts to help tackle the world's biggets challenge.

Paying tribute to the Duchess, the Palace wrote: "As the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence comes to a close on Human Rights Day, we reflect on The Duchess of Edinburgh’s ongoing work to support women and girls affected by conflict around the world."

The statement continued: "Her Royal Highness champions the Women, Peace and Security agenda and the Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative, working to ensure women are at the centre of conflict resolution and peace processes and emphasising the importance of a survivor-centred response."

Sophie has travelled globally to meet women peacebuilders and survivors of conflict-related sexual violence since 2019.

She flied to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Chad, Kosovo, Lebanon, South Sudan and Sierra Leone to save girls, according to the statement.

The royal family in their tribute to the Duchess Sophie, said: "Through this work, Her Royal Highness continues to raise awareness, champion progress, challenge taboos and draw attention to the voices of those denied their fundamental rights."