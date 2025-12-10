King Charles secret exposed during Andy Lapthorne MBE ceremony

King Charles does not miss any opportunity to impress people whenever he welcomes British heroes at his royal residence.

After bestowing an MBE on an 18-time Grand Slam champion Andy Lapthorne at Windsor Castle, the monarch revealed an interesting truth in communication with the tennis star.

King said he was pleased to see the Paralympian "finally" be recognised for his skill.

The 35-year-old silver and bronze Paralympic medallist said the monarch told him he is a keen tennis fan.

Lapthorne, who was born in Hammersmith, west London, divulged: "He [King Charles] really likes tennis."

The athlete went on adding that "the monarch is really pleased that I've finally been recognised," were his actual words.

Turning to his official Instagram, Lapthorne also expressed his excitement, writing: 'Andy Lapthorne MBE'

He continued: "Incredible day today at Windsor castle. A real honour and something I will never forget."

"I know he's keen on his tennis, so it was nice to see him again and a real privilege to receive the medal from him today."

He described his new honour as "the cherry on top of the cake."

"It's the culmination of hard work and years on the tennis tour," adding that "I'm obviously not done yet, but I'm coming towards the tail end of my career."

He explained that when he started playing wheelchair tennis in a "completely different" world where things were "tough".