‘Woh Humsafar Tha' singer Quratulain Balouch survives rare bear attack in Deosai

Quratulain Balouch performs on stage. —Instagram@qbalouch

SKARDU: Pakistani singer Quratulain Balouch was injured after being attacked by a bear while camping in Deosai National Park in Gilgit-Baltistan, officials said.

She was shifted to the Regional Hospital in Skardu, where doctors confirmed she is under treatment.

According to hospital staff, both of Balouch's arms were wounded in the attack, but she is out of danger.





Pakistani-American singer-songwriter, also known as QB or the Humsafar Girl, as she became popular for her title track Woh Humsafar Tha in TV serial Humsafar, is touring Skardu to explore its legendary wild beauty.

Spread over 3,000 square kilometres, Deosai is a stunning wonder with gently rolling hills, bubbling brooks, and a riot of wildflowers. The park is located in the western massif of the Himalayas, east of Nanga Parbat Peak.

The word Deosai, according to reports, is a combination of two words, "Deo" (giant) and "Sai" (shadow). The plateau, at an altitude of 3,500 to 5,200 metres, is part of Conservation International’s Himalayan Biodiversity Hotspot.

Its iconic wildlife includes the Golden Marmot, which resembles a furry squirrel, sleek red foxes, and the magnificent brown bear.

These rarely seen animals are endangered, which is why authorities in Deosai have designated the area as a national park to enforce a strict ban on hunting.

According to a 2023 report, bears in Deosai have remained stuck at around 75 in number, and conservationists fear shrinking habitat from human activity and inbreeding may be to blame.

They also warn that rising tourism in the park is pushing people deeper into bear territory, increasing the chances of dangerous encounters like recent attacks.

QB first gained attention in 2011 with her cover of Reshma’s Ankhian Nu Ren De and later performed Panchi with Jal in Coke Studio.

QB went on to sing Kaari Kaari for the Bollywood film Pink and is known for popular Coke Studio tracks like Sammi Meri Waar, Laung Gawacha, and Thagyan.