 
Geo News

Cardi B denied Super Bowl performance for key reason

Cardi B talks about the time she refused to perform at the Super Bowl

By
Web Desk
|

September 05, 2025

Cardi B is candidly opening up about the time she refused to perform at the Super Bowl.

Speaking for Billboard ahead of their new cover story, the 32-year-old rapper touches upon the moment she made the decision.

"I got asked to do the Super Bowl and I denied it. I feel like soon, if I get to do it, I’m going to have more hits. I’m going to be more experienced and I’m going to eat that up," she said.

This comes as Cardi B awaits her new album Am I the Drama? set to drop this month.

Speaking further of her during a live X Spaces conversation earlier this year, the mother-of-two noted that her album won't have "a lot of features,"

"I'm working with artists, some that I have worked [with] before and some that I haven't worked [with] before," she said.

Demi Moore pays tribute to 'true legend' Giorgio Armani
Demi Moore pays tribute to 'true legend' Giorgio Armani
Another rapper says JAY-Z is set to 'shake' fans
Another rapper says JAY-Z is set to 'shake' fans
Sweeney spills on shocking reality behind new boxing movie
Sweeney spills on shocking reality behind new boxing movie
'Peacemaker' position at major chart revealed
'Peacemaker' position at major chart revealed
Kylie Kelce feels 'weird' ahead of daughter Wyatt's major milestone
Kylie Kelce feels 'weird' ahead of daughter Wyatt's major milestone
Justin Bieber's surprise for fans is hours away
Justin Bieber's surprise for fans is hours away
Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming mistook marriage struggles for heartbreaking truth
Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming mistook marriage struggles for heartbreaking truth
Kim Kardashian limits Kanye West's relationship with kids?
Kim Kardashian limits Kanye West's relationship with kids?