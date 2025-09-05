Cardi B denied Super Bowl performance for key reason

Cardi B is candidly opening up about the time she refused to perform at the Super Bowl.



Speaking for Billboard ahead of their new cover story, the 32-year-old rapper touches upon the moment she made the decision.

"I got asked to do the Super Bowl and I denied it. I feel like soon, if I get to do it, I’m going to have more hits. I’m going to be more experienced and I’m going to eat that up," she said.

This comes as Cardi B awaits her new album Am I the Drama? set to drop this month.

Speaking further of her during a live X Spaces conversation earlier this year, the mother-of-two noted that her album won't have "a lot of features,"

"I'm working with artists, some that I have worked [with] before and some that I haven't worked [with] before," she said.