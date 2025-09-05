Tom Cruise furious over Katie Holmes 'stalking' his romance with Ana de Armas

Tom Cruise warns Katie Holmes to stay out of his life amid Ana de Armas romance

Tom Cruise is reportedly furious over Katie Holmes' latest move.

The Mission Impossible star is said to have warned his ex Katie to stay away from his romance with Ana de Armas.

This comes after Katie unexpectedly “liked” an Instagram photo from a news outlet about Tom and Ana in London’s KOL restaurant.

Fans noticed Katie’s like with one user stating online, “Katie Holmes liked his post… did anyone else notice that?" Meanwhile another said, “We've all been there – you're told 'Don't like it' and you accidentally do. Poor Katie.”

Now, insiders told RadarOnline that Tom is furious about the situation. “Tom and Katie haven't been in contact for years, so he was shocked to find out she was engaging with posts about him and basically stalking his new romance. He sees it as desperate and unsettling.”

“He's been very clear that he doesn't want her involved in his life at all, and is prepared to send her that message through their people,” they added.

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, married in 2006 and divorced in 2012, share daughter Suri, 19.

Adding, “To him, it felt like a betrayal. While he's rekindled a friendship with his ex Nicole Kidman, it's not the same with Katie. He wants no connection with her.”

On the other hand, the source shared that the “timing is terrible,” adding, “Tom is in a good place – his career is thriving, and he's finally found balance.”

“The last thing he needs is Katie making news and pulling him back into old drama. Even if it was accidental, he doesn't see it that way. To him, it feels like she's deliberately provoking him,” they noted.