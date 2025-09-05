Dua Lipa says she'll 'carry it forever' after singing with best friend in Toronto

Dua Lipa says performing with best friend Mustafa will stay with her forever

Dua Lipa shared a glimpse of her performance with best friend in Toronto as part of her Radical Optimism tour.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Lipa shared a carousel of photos and clips from the show.

During her show, the songstress was joined by her best friend Mustafa on the stage for a performance.

Dua Lipa and best friend Mustafa share stage at 'Radical Optimism' tour show

In the caption, Lipa wrote, “Toronto has been so sweeeet +++ I got to sing on stage with my bestfriend @mustafathepoet something i'll carry w me forever…”

“Chicago you're next!” Lipa added.

Before starting her show, Lipa addressed to the crowd, “You know, I’ve always had quite special love for Toronto. My first introduction to Canada was through one specific pop artist that I love very much.”

“When I was five years old, I got this Nelly Furtado cd, called ‘Whoa Nelly’ and I was reciting it, non-stop, every day and I loved it, and I love her very much. I thought that tonight would be extra fitting if I did one of my favourite Nelly Furtado songs,” Dua Lipa added further.