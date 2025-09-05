 
Sean 'Diddy' Combs lives in constant terror behind the bars

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces the worst nightmare of his life in prison

Areeba Sheikh
September 05, 2025

Sean Diddy Combs crumbling under immense pressure behind the bars
Sean 'Diddy' Combs crumbling under immense pressure behind the bars

Sean “Diddy” Combs is reportedly suffering panic attacks behind bars.

An insider told Radar Online that the 55-year-old disgraced rapper, who was found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution of his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, and another woman known as "Jane,” is in constant fear of being attacked or murdered by fellow inmates.

The insider revealed, "The swagger's gone, he's a broken wreck. He's been climbing the walls since the day he was thrown in jail, and it's worn him down to the point where he's a shadow of himself.”

“He has panic attacks and has never had a single good night's sleep because he lives in fear.”

"He walked into this prison thinking he'd be a cult figure, but people treat him with contempt and think he's a creepy Hollywood scumbag,” the source claimed.

Diddy, who was not found guilty of serious charges of s** trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, is adamant that the guards “are out to get him” and his inmates are giving him intimidating side-eye looks, which is fanning the flames of his fear.

The Notorious B.I.G. crooner “is barely eating because he says he's being served maggot-infested food and treated worse than a rat," the insider stated.

