Wig expert gives verdict on Kate Middleton's hair

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton made a rare joint public appearance with Prince William on Thursday at London's Natural History Museum.

As soon as videos and pictures of the couple emerged online, Kate's noticeably lighter, longer blonde hair sparked widespread social media debate.

The Princess showed off her new honey-blonde highlights styled in loose waves during the visit to the museum's newly renovated gardens.

Her hair appeared significantly blonder than when she was last seen publicly at Wimbledon in July.

Thousands of social media users debated whether the Princess was wearing a wig, with some speculating her cancer treatment may have caused hair loss.

Kate Middleton pictured during her London visit

However, medical experts note that not all chemotherapy protocols result in hair loss.

Wig designer Shani Lechan, who runs luxury brand Shani Wigs, weighed in on the controversy.

Rather than supporting claims Kate wore a wig, Lechan suggested the Princess may have used extensions or a hairpiece to achieve the fuller look.

