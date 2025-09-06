Miley Cyrus opens up about family accident

Miley Cyrus reveals accident while cooking for family

Miley Cyrus just revealed she was taken to the hospital instantly after “blending” her hand accidently while cooking for her family.

The 32-year-old pop star sat down for a joint interview with her mom Tish Cyrus and her sisters with her elder sibling Brandi recalling the year when Miley attempted to take charge in the kitchen and ended up needing stitches.

Brandi told The Cut: "The one year you tried to cook [Thanksgiving dinner], you cut your finger off... "

Miley then chimed in and said, "True. That was forever ago. It was a handheld blender - I blended my hand. I cook every now and then.”

“But I wouldn’t say it’s something Mom really likes to have happen at her house because she likes to keep the kitchen clean and it just makes a bigger mess than she would prefer. But dinners aren’t really our thing,” the Wrecking Ball crooner further mentioned.

The accident happened back in 2012 and a representative of Miley at that time told Us Weekly, "She cut her finger while cooking. Had to get a few stitches. She's doing fine."

Additionally, it is also pertinent to mention that the Flowers hitmaker’s family has been swamped with rumors of feuding with one another after the kids had a fall out with their dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, post his divorce with their mom, Tish.

Miley recently insisted the family rift is being repaired and in the interview with The Cut, she explained "One thing I’ve always loved about our family is that we’re very honorable and respectful of each other’s differences; I think a lot of families get torn apart from their differences.”

"There are similarities between all of us - mostly Mom’s genetics. But when it comes to style, and even our ideas and our views and our opinions, all of us are really respectful toward each other and celebrate each of us having our own identity,” she added.

"Mom has really grown with that too because when you’re a child, it’s the time for a parent to infuse their ideology, but as we’ve gotten older, we’ve found our own opinions and ideas individually. That’s not just about politics - or religion, which we try to not discuss,” Miley Cyrus concluded.