Ryan Reynolds says John Candy doc reminded him to 'stay present' with family

Ryan Reynolds admits John Candy doc made him reflect on ‘fleeting’ life

Ryan Reynolds admitted John Candy's new doc made him realize that life is 'fleeting' fast.

On Thursday, September 4, John Candy: I Like Me premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, which the 48-year-old actor produced alongside Tom Hanks' son, Colin Hanks.

During the panel discussion John Candy's son, Chris, and John reflected on how working on the film that celebrates the life and career of beloved actor John Candy, who died at 43 made him realize the importance of cherishing loved ones and being present with them as more as you can.

“I think it struck me personally that people aren’t gonna be around forever,” Chris said. “Some people were leaving, and it was important for us to capture that story.”

Agreeing to Chris, the Deadpool star noted he is doing his best to be fully present for his family even at the premiere.

“I stepped out during a couple of sections just to call my kids and say goodnight, I don’t even know why,” Ryan revealed. “I just see how fleeting [life] can be. Even if you’re sitting at a fancy premiere, you can step out for a second.”

For the unversed, Ryan shares three daughters: James, 10, Inez, 8, Betty, 5, as well as a two-year-old son, Olin, with wife Blake Lively.

The Free Guy actor then appreciated Chris and his sister for openly sharing their vulnerable side at the event.

“It was remarkable; the story that you told and how you’re sharing your feelings about your father in such a sober light of day,” Ryan said, adding. “It was just really, really hard to do, I imagine, and beautiful. Thank you both for doing that.”