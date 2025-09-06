 
Bill Gates' daughter Phoebe splits from Paul McCartney's grandson amid new love

Phoebe Gates confirmed split from Paul McCartney’s grandson

September 06, 2025

Microsoft founder Bill Gates's youngest daughter, Phoebe Gates, parted ways from Paul McCartney’s grandson Arthur Donald after a year of dating.

As per a recent report by People, published on September 5, the 22-year-old businesswoman and the 26-year-old grandson of Beatles legend have broken up as Phoebe confirmed "amazing" new romance with mystery man, who "doesn't have an Instagram."

This came after Phoebe revealed several details about her new man she is dating currently, during this week's episode of her podcast The Burnouts, which she hosts with Sophia Kanni.

"It's amazing. It’s the best thing ever. And this is completely new for me. I’ve never been with someone like this," Phoebe gushed over her new fling.

Notably, Phoebe also removed all the pictures she shared with Arthur on her Instagram account.

In the podcast, Phoebe shared no further details but revealed her new beau loves to hear about her business ventures and she shows him all the videos she makes for her new AI tool made shopping, Phia.

"I'm like, 'Okay, well, sit on down, bud. Let me show you the new video that we just dropped on the Phia account," she said, adding: "You're going to sit here, and you're going to watch it.' And he's like, 'Okay,'" she told Sophia.

For the unversed, Phoebe made her romance public with Donald back in January 2024 after sparking dating rumors in October 2023.

