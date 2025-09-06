 
Geo News

Blake Lively shares thoughts on Ryan Reynolds' new project 'John Candy: I Like Me'

Ryan Reynolds' new film 'John Candy: I Like Me' will premiere on Amazon Prime on October 10

By
Web Desk
|

September 06, 2025

Blake Lively shares thoughts on Ryan Reynolds' new project 'John Candy: I Like Me'

Blake Lively is proud of her husband, Ryan Reynolds!

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the 38-year-old actress shared her thoughts on Ryan's new movie, John Candy: I Like Me.

Reposting the Deadpool actor's post featuring the trailer of his new documentary film, Blake penned a gushing note for Ryan.

"My husband's love for John Candy is infectious. He honors him in his words, in his work, and now in this beautiful film, JOHN CANDY: I LIKE ME," she penned.

The It Ends with Us actress further wrote, "A story full of heart, soul, loss, laughter, friendship, family, art, work, pain and joy."

"I am so proud of and for @vancityreynolds #ColinHanks and of the consistent magic maker @sreid2 for this film that is the perfect balm for the soul,” added Blake.

For those unversed, John Candy: I Like Me is a documentary that celebrates the life and career of the Canadian actor and comedian, John Candy. The Uncle Buck star died of a heart attack in 1994.

John Candy: I Like Me will premiere on Amazon Prime on October 10.

Travis Kelce's nieces welcome aunt-to-be Taylor Swift with open arms
Travis Kelce's nieces welcome aunt-to-be Taylor Swift with open arms
Riley Keough's heartfelt letter to Priscilla Presley surfaces amid legal battle
Riley Keough's heartfelt letter to Priscilla Presley surfaces amid legal battle
Elizabeth Hurley makes shocking fitness confession
Elizabeth Hurley makes shocking fitness confession
Glen Powell, Olivia Jade Giannulli spark dating rumors with PDA-filled dinner date
Glen Powell, Olivia Jade Giannulli spark dating rumors with PDA-filled dinner date
Jonathan Bailey reveals why he's taking break from acting
Jonathan Bailey reveals why he's taking break from acting
Jennifer Aniston reveals the task that left her ‘dead'
Jennifer Aniston reveals the task that left her ‘dead'
Bill Gates' daughter Phoebe splits from Paul McCartney's grandson amid new love
Bill Gates' daughter Phoebe splits from Paul McCartney's grandson amid new love
Sydney Sweeney gushes over 'incredible' female boxer Christy Martin
Sydney Sweeney gushes over 'incredible' female boxer Christy Martin