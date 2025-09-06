Blake Lively shares thoughts on Ryan Reynolds' new project 'John Candy: I Like Me'

Blake Lively is proud of her husband, Ryan Reynolds!

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the 38-year-old actress shared her thoughts on Ryan's new movie, John Candy: I Like Me.

Reposting the Deadpool actor's post featuring the trailer of his new documentary film, Blake penned a gushing note for Ryan.

"My husband's love for John Candy is infectious. He honors him in his words, in his work, and now in this beautiful film, JOHN CANDY: I LIKE ME," she penned.

The It Ends with Us actress further wrote, "A story full of heart, soul, loss, laughter, friendship, family, art, work, pain and joy."

"I am so proud of and for @vancityreynolds #ColinHanks and of the consistent magic maker @sreid2 for this film that is the perfect balm for the soul,” added Blake.

For those unversed, John Candy: I Like Me is a documentary that celebrates the life and career of the Canadian actor and comedian, John Candy. The Uncle Buck star died of a heart attack in 1994.

John Candy: I Like Me will premiere on Amazon Prime on October 10.