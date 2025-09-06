Priscilla Presley faces shocking claim concerning Elvis Presley's death

Priscilla Presley accused of 'pushing' Elvis Presley toward death

Priscilla Presley is facing accusations from her former business partners, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, who claim she exerted "undue financial pressure" on Elvis Presley in 1977, leading to his death that August.

In an amended complaint filed on September 5 in Los Angeles Superior Court, Kruse and Fialko allege that Priscilla, who divorced Elvis in 1973, knew she wasn’t entitled to inherit from him but still placed a legal claim on Graceland in April 1977 for nearly $500,000. They claim this increased pressure on Elvis, who died four months later from a heart attack and drug complications.

The filing also accuses Priscilla of exploiting the Presley name for financial gain, including a 2005 demand for $13 million. They further argue that she ignored Elvis’ wishes and continued to use his name to fund her lifestyle.

Priscilla, 80, has denied all allegations. Her attorney, Jordan Matthews, dismissed the claims as “nonsense,” stating that the legal documents clearly support Kruse and Fialko’s case.

Kruse and Fialko previously sued Priscilla in August, accusing her of trying to defraud them and ignore her daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s health concerns shortly before her death.

Priscilla and Elvis were married in 1967 and had one daughter, Lisa Marie, who passed away in January 2023. Priscilla has not remarried since her divorce in 1973 but had a long-term relationship with Marco Garibaldi, with whom she shares a son.