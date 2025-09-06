 
Geo News

Priscilla Presley faces shocking claim concerning Elvis Presley's death

Priscilla and Elvis Presley were married in May 1967 and their divorce was finalised in 1973

By
Web Desk
|

September 06, 2025

Priscilla Presley accused of pushing Elvis Presley toward death
Priscilla Presley accused of 'pushing' Elvis Presley toward death

Priscilla Presley is facing accusations from her former business partners, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, who claim she exerted "undue financial pressure" on Elvis Presley in 1977, leading to his death that August.

In an amended complaint filed on September 5 in Los Angeles Superior Court, Kruse and Fialko allege that Priscilla, who divorced Elvis in 1973, knew she wasn’t entitled to inherit from him but still placed a legal claim on Graceland in April 1977 for nearly $500,000. They claim this increased pressure on Elvis, who died four months later from a heart attack and drug complications.

The filing also accuses Priscilla of exploiting the Presley name for financial gain, including a 2005 demand for $13 million. They further argue that she ignored Elvis’ wishes and continued to use his name to fund her lifestyle.

Priscilla, 80, has denied all allegations. Her attorney, Jordan Matthews, dismissed the claims as “nonsense,” stating that the legal documents clearly support Kruse and Fialko’s case.

Kruse and Fialko previously sued Priscilla in August, accusing her of trying to defraud them and ignore her daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s health concerns shortly before her death.

Priscilla and Elvis were married in 1967 and had one daughter, Lisa Marie, who passed away in January 2023. Priscilla has not remarried since her divorce in 1973 but had a long-term relationship with Marco Garibaldi, with whom she shares a son.

Netflix adds this horror mystery ahead of Halloween
Netflix adds this horror mystery ahead of Halloween
Steve Buscemi delights Brooklyn crowd with James Joyce reading
Steve Buscemi delights Brooklyn crowd with James Joyce reading
'Wednesday' creators reveal what could be in season 3
'Wednesday' creators reveal what could be in season 3
Ryan Reynolds calls out for being 'rude' to child on red carpet
Ryan Reynolds calls out for being 'rude' to child on red carpet
Pamela Anderson opens up about romance rumors with Liam Neeson: Report
Pamela Anderson opens up about romance rumors with Liam Neeson: Report
Yungblud takes lead for Ozzy Osbourne tribute at MTV VMAs
Yungblud takes lead for Ozzy Osbourne tribute at MTV VMAs
The Turtles co-founder Mark Volman dies at 78
The Turtles co-founder Mark Volman dies at 78
Khloe Kardashian melts over True and Tatum's adorable bond
Khloe Kardashian melts over True and Tatum's adorable bond