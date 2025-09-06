Snoop Dogg reveals new horror project

Snoop Dogg teams up with Eli Roth for new horror film

Snoop Dogg and Eli Roth are teaming up for a horror film.

The Young, Wild and Free hitmaker will write and produce an original soundtrack for the movie, Don’t Go in That House, B***h! while the 53-year-old filmmaker will direct the project.

Eli said in a statement: “There are some ideas that are so ridiculous they don’t let you sleep. I have always wanted to make the ultimate haunted house movie, but something unlike any we’ve seen — something full-on insane and over the top.”

He continued, “When I shared the idea with Snoop, he got it immediately and it was a no-brainer to make this film together. Snoop loves horror movies, and I want this to be the ultimate collab, bringing out the craziest from both of us. Just don’t say we didn’t warn you.”

Plot details for the movie have been kept a secret for now, however the film will be taken to the Toronto Film Festival.

MCT’s Christopher Woodrow and Raj Singh, who are also producing the film, said: “We are proud to be collaborating with two trailblazing creatives – Eli Roth and Snoop Dogg – to bring Don’t Go in That House, B****! to life.”

“Eli’s visionary approach to horror, combined with Snoop’s unparalleled creative energy, promises a film that will push boundaries and captivate audiences. At MCT, we’re committed to fueling bold, innovative projects like this one, and we can’t wait to share what comes of this innovative collaboration,” they concluded.