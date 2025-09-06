Tom Holland raves about his new LEGO movie

Tom Holland airs thoughts on his upcoming LEGO film

Never Stop Playing is the upcoming LEGO short movie starring Tom Holland.

"I think my favourite memory of LEGO would be Spider-Man: Homecoming," the actor says in an interview with IGN, noting how important playtime is.

The star recalls his bond with his co-star Jacob Batalon, who plays Ned Leeds, over playing LEGO.

"Jacob (his co-star) and I were becoming fast friends and our lives were being flipped upside down," he continues.

"And there's that fantastic scene where Ned drops the LEGO Death Star, and we were tasked by the studio to build one ourselves,” the 29-year-old adds.

"I just remember having really fond memories of sitting down with Jacob in my house, getting to know each other at the very beginning of this crazy journey," he shares.

Elsewhere in the interview, Tom opens up about his mental health issues, sharing that he has ADHD and dyslexia.

“I have ADHD and I'm dyslexic, and I find sometimes when someone gives me a blank canvas that it can be slightly intimidating," he notes.

This condition, the actor adds, makes his acting roles challenging. “Sometimes you are met with those challenges when developing a character."

Meanwhile, Tom is preparing for the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Scotland on July 31, 2026.