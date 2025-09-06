Tom Cruise set to build a secret life with Ana de Armas far from Hollywood's prying eyes

Tom Cruise and his girlfriend, Ana de Armas, are reportedly “house hunting together” in the United Kingdom amid increasing rumours of their engagement.

An industry insider told Radar Online that the acclaimed Hollywood actor and film producer, best known for his death-defying stunts, and Armas are taking their relationship seriously, as Cruise is ready to spend a hefty amount from his $600 million fortune on lavish homes in Europe and the United States where they can “bill and coo.”

The source said, "It's only been a few months, but Tom moves fast. When he wants something, he wants it now.”

"He sees no reason to wait to move in together and he's clearly convinced Ana of the same thing. He's totally swept her off her feet with the grand romantic gestures. She's in awe of him.”

"Finding a place to live together is further proof this is the real deal, to them at least,” the insider stated.

The Mission Impossible star and the 37-year-old Cuban-born actress "are definitely thinking long-term, and one of the big decisions is where to put down roots together.”

"Ana is still very connected to the States and doesn't want to give that up. She's got her place in Vermont, which she loves. Tom's been up there with her and really likes it, but it's not going to be their only base,” the source quipped.

However, Cruise is eager to find something grander in the United Kingdom, especially in the countryside.

"The townhouse setup he has in London now is good for a place in the city, but he wants something bigger where he and Ana can potentially raise kids,” the insider said.