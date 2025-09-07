King Charles is not flying for mere 'cup ot tea' with Prince Harry, says expert

King Charles and Prince Harry are not expected to meet this month.

His Majesty and the Duke of Sussex, who were reportedly prepared to sit across one another and talk about reconciliation in the month of September, have tough schedules.

Charles Rae tells The Sun: “The big problem is that Harry is flying 5,500 miles to London and the King is still 500 miles away in Scotland. It is unlikely you would expect the King would fly down again to have a cup of tea with Harry.”

He explained: “I can’t see how you could possibly have a reconciliation without the whole family being involved.”

Meanwhile, Royal journalist Victoria Murphy notes that absence of a meeting between the King and Harry “would make me feel things are worse than I thought they were”.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.