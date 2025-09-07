Aziz Ansari reveals wife's contribution in directorial debut 'Good Fortune'

Aziz Ansari gets emotional talking about wife at 'Good Fortune' premiere

Aziz Ansari's feature directorial debut, Good Fortune, couldn’t have happened without the support of his wife, Serena Skov Campbell.

Ansari got emotional at the premiere of the film at the Toronto International Film Festival.

"I also want to thank my wonderful wife Serena, who, uh, I'm sorry," the Parks and Recreation star said emotionally, and proceeded to call her "so wonderful."

He shared that Serena "read the script before Seth or anybody, and would sit next to me in bed and read scenes with me". The actor then lowered his face to his hands and sobbed.

"This is so bad. This is so embarrassing. This is so bad," he added as his costar Keanu Reeves stood beside him.

Ansari then noted that he spent a lot of time away from home due to the demanding nature of the job, but his wife was understanding about it.

"But, she's so wonderful. You make a movie like this or any movie, a lot of times you're away from home, and I was gone a lot for this," he shared.

He added, "We had to stop for the strike, I had to prep the movie twice, so I was away from home a lot. I got her some jewelry the other day and she's not mad. She'll probably be mad because of what I just said!"

In Good Fortune, Reeves plays angel Gabriel, who is tasked with saving people from dying while texting and driving. He gets too interested in a financially struggling assistant Arj (Ansari), working for a rich tech bro Jeff (Seth Rogen).

Aziz Ansari married forensic data scientist Campbell in 2022.