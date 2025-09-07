 
Abdul Razzaq speaks about meeting Bollywood's Tamannaah Bhatia

Former cricketer and Bollywood actress had been linked to relationship rumours on social media

Atique ur Rehman
September 07, 2025

Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia (left) and Abdul Razzaq. — Facebook/Instagram/ Tamannaah Bhatia
Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq said Bollywood star Tamannaah Bhatia is a “good actress,” and he had met her years ago.

The statement came a month after the Bollywood actress rejected the report of their marriage and relationship as baseless and, at times, "embarrassing".

Speaking to reporters in Karachi, the cricketer said: “It’s been 12 years since I met Bhatia; we had met in a function.”

Responding to a query about whether he likes Bhatia, Razzaq smiled and replied: “All girls look beautiful on camera.”

The former cricketer and Bollywood actress had been linked to relationship rumours on social media for years after a picture of a jewellery shop went viral, featuring both in a single frame, which intensified speculation about their alleged affair.

A month ago, speaking in an interview, Bhatia had said how such unfounded stories often spread quickly on social media, causing both amusement and discomfort.

She recalled that a photograph of her with Razzaq at a jewellery store event sparked speculation about their relationship.

Mazaak mazaak mein Abdul Razzaq! The Internet is a fun place. According to the internet, I was briefly married to Abdul Razzaq. I’m sorry, sir. Aapke do teen bachche hai (You have 2-3 children). I don’t know about your life, but it was so embarrassing,” she said.

This is not the first time Bhatia has been linked to cricketers. In 2010, a photo of her with Virat Kohli during a commercial shoot also led to false rumours.

“I only met him for one day during the shoot. We never talked or met again,” Bhatia clarified.

