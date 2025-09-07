Abdul Razzaq speaks about meeting Bollywood's Tamannaah Bhatia

Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia (left) and Abdul Razzaq. — Facebook/Instagram/ Tamannaah Bhatia

Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq said Bollywood star Tamannaah Bhatia is a “good actress,” and he had met her years ago.

The statement came a month after the Bollywood actress rejected the report of their marriage and relationship as baseless and, at times, "embarrassing".

Speaking to reporters in Karachi, the cricketer said: “It’s been 12 years since I met Bhatia; we had met in a function.”

Responding to a query about whether he likes Bhatia, Razzaq smiled and replied: “All girls look beautiful on camera.”

The former cricketer and Bollywood actress had been linked to relationship rumours on social media for years after a picture of a jewellery shop went viral, featuring both in a single frame, which intensified speculation about their alleged affair.

A month ago, speaking in an interview, Bhatia had said how such unfounded stories often spread quickly on social media, causing both amusement and discomfort.

She recalled that a photograph of her with Razzaq at a jewellery store event sparked speculation about their relationship.

“Mazaak mazaak mein Abdul Razzaq! The Internet is a fun place. According to the internet, I was briefly married to Abdul Razzaq. I’m sorry, sir. Aapke do teen bachche hai (You have 2-3 children). I don’t know about your life, but it was so embarrassing,” she said.

This is not the first time Bhatia has been linked to cricketers. In 2010, a photo of her with Virat Kohli during a commercial shoot also led to false rumours.

“I only met him for one day during the shoot. We never talked or met again,” Bhatia clarified.