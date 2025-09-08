Aziz Ansari says Keanu Reeves is 'pretty mysterious'

Aziz Ansari on working with all-time favourite actor Keanu Reeves

Aziz Ansari is spilling the beans on what it was like to work with his favourite actor, Keanu Reeves.

The filmmaker and director, 42, attended the world premiere of his new movie Good Fortune on Saturday at the Toronto International Film Festival.

On the red carpet, Ansari reflected on his surreal experience teaming up with Reeves, 61, and Seth Rogen on a comedy.

"When you meet him, it's intimidating, because he's an icon of the screen and I grew up watching him and all his films, so it was pretty mind-blowing to get to meet him and then on top of that then work with him. He's now a great friend and collaborator," Ansari told People Magazine.

He added that Reeves was surprisingly easy to work with — despite being famously private. “I didn’t really know what to expect because he’s pretty mysterious, you know? But he was just so game.”

Reeves stars as Gabriel, an "inept angel" who interferes in the lives of a gig worker (played by Ansari) and a wealthy venture capitalist (played by Seth Rogen). The movie also features Keke Palmer and Sandra Oh.

While Reeves is best known for action roles like John Wick and The Matrix, Ansari said Reeves embraced the comedy world with enthusiasm.

"He was working with me and Seth, and we're such comedy guys, we're really comfortable in the way we work. And he [Reeves] really just was game for everything. I told Seth at one point, 'Imagine if we had to do an action movie, how uncomfortable we'd be. [We'd go], wait, Keanu, what do we do, what do we do?'"

"He's such a pro and he was just so down to play with us, and he's the soul of the movie and he just does a wonderful job," the director added.

Good Fortune hits theaters October 17.