Jesse Jo Stark insists 'love's not dead' with Yungblud

Yungblud gets high praise from his girlfriend Jesse Jo Stark.

In a recent chat with People on the red carpet at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards the 34-year-old actress praised the Zombie singer, sharing he is her pick for "PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive."

"He’s got the heart as well to match the outside,” She explained. “Insides match the outside.”

At the event Yungblud, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, performed a tribute to late rocker Ozzy Osbourne alongside Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith and Nuno Bettencourt.

Reflecting on her relationship with Yungblud, she gushed, “We’re really honest with each other. We always say love’s not dead, and I'm pretty intense, and he’s so open, and I think yin and yang. We have beautiful parents to look up to, and I believe in love. That’s it. We believe in love.”

Jesse noted Yungblud was “so excited to honor” the late Crazy Train singer.

"He’s so rock and roll to me and true and honest and he has the heart, he has the brains, and he has the f****** voice, so I don’t know who else would’ve done it,” she said of the honorary performance. “It’s beautiful and I think Ozzy would’ve said the same thing.”