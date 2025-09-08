Mariah Carey wins big at MTV VMAs 2025

Mariah Carey receives Video Vanguard trophy at 2025 MTV VMAs

Mariah Carey has added another feather to her cap as she won the Video Vanguard Award at the 2025 MTV VMAs on Sunday.

The 56-year-old singer was honored with the lifetime achievement award by Ariana Grande on September 6.

Accepting the award, Mariah said, "Thank you so much for MTV for giving me the Vanguard Award. I can't believe I'm getting my first VMA tonight. I just have one question: What in the Sam Hill were you waiting for?"

“I’m kidding, I love you everyday. I love you so much. This is amazing,” added the singer.

The All I Want For Christmas Is You hitmaker also recalled her past appearances at the VMAs, explaining that "music videos are my way of life at bringing music to my own life."

"Being here brings back amazing memories, like when I presented LL Cool J for his Vanguard Award. Or, when Whitney Houston and I opened the show with a faux standoff where we both had our dress, and we were like, 'Try it on me.' It was a moment," said Mariah.

"Music videos are my way of life, of bringing music to my own life," continued the songstress. "Many movies visualizing the sheer fantasy of it all. And let's be honest, sometimes there's just an excuse to bring the drama and do things I wouldn't do in real life, like going in drag for ‘Obsessed,’ playing my alter-ego Bianca in ‘Heartbreaker,’ escaping the mob in ‘Honey’ with a hot guy to a remote island.”

"After all this time, I've learned that music evolves, videos evolve, but the fun, that is eternal," stated the R&B superstar. "Thank you, MTV for playing my videos, and to my fans, the Lambily, I love you so much."

Before accepting the trophy, Mariah performed a medley of hit songs at the award show, including Fantasy, Honey, Obsessed, and others.