David Beckham steals Meghan Markle's jam crown with his own 'Beckjam'

David Beckham introduces his own homemade jam 'Beckjam'

By
Syeda Waniya
|

September 08, 2025

David Beckham channels inner Meghan Markle with his own homemade jam

David Beckham has seemingly entered Meghan Markle's territory as he introduced his own homemade jam.

On Sunday, Victoria Beckham took to Instagram Stories and revealed her husband's latest hobby. "So, we’ve had a weekend of cooking. Well, you have. I’ve been watching. You’ve been making lots of jam using the plums [from our garden]," she told her followers.

The former Spice Girls alum then encouraged David to show off the jars he prepared with each labelled "David Beckjam."

"Look, he’s even got his little label machine out," Victoria showed in the video.

Adding, "David Beckjam 1, 2 … we’ve got a whole lot. I love you! You’re quite the entrepreneur?"

However, the former footballer laughed off suggestions and simply replied, "No."

It is pertinent to mention that this drew comparisons to Meghan Markle, who launched her own line of preserves in 2024 under her brand As Ever.

With Love, Meghan show host recalled gifting her homemade jam to friends including Serena Williams and Abigail Spencer before selling the product.

Meghan Markle recalled in one of the episodes of her Netflix show, "It was just, ‘Let me share them'," adding, "And then people started to take it very personally."

