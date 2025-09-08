 
Geo News

Kristen Stewart joins star-studded crowd at Oasis' California reunion show

Kristen Stewart joined Noah Cyrus and Sofia Vergara in the crowd at Oasis’ Live ’25 tour stop in Pasadena on Sunday

By
Web Desk
|

September 08, 2025

Kristen Stewart joins star-studded crowd at Oasis’ California reunion show
Kristen Stewart joins star-studded crowd at Oasis’ California reunion show

Kristen Stewart was among the celebrities spotted at Oasis’ highly anticipated U.S. reunion gig on Sunday, as the Manchester band brought their Live ’25 tour to Pasadena’s Rose Bowl Stadium.

The Twilight actress embraced the Britpop spirit in a sporty, mod-inspired Adidas look, pairing a black long-sleeved top with red shorts and platform trainers. 

She attended the show with her wife Dylan Meyer, who was also spotted at the band’s Saturday night performance.

Kristen Stewart joins star-studded crowd at Oasis California reunion show

According to Daily Mail, she wasn’t the only star in attendance. 

Singer Noah Cyrus turned heads in a cozy sweater dress and knee-high leather boots, while Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara opted for a plunging halterneck top and distressed jeans. 

Moreover, tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg was also among the crowd of thousands.

As per the outlet, the Rose Bowl stop came amid mounting speculation about Oasis’ future. 

Sources claim Noel Gallagher has been writing new material during the tour but has yet to decide whether the songs will become part of a solo project or a long-awaited new Oasis album with brother Liam.

Furthermore, the reunion, which kicked off in Cardiff this summer, has been hailed as a cultural moment, with industry insiders suggesting the band could extend the tour into 2026 with blockbuster shows, including a possible return to Knebworth.

Russell Crowe, Rami Malek drop historical drama 'Nuremberg' at TIFF 2025
Russell Crowe, Rami Malek drop historical drama 'Nuremberg' at TIFF 2025
Lady Gaga honors fiancé Michael Polansky in tearful VMAs speech video
Lady Gaga honors fiancé Michael Polansky in tearful VMAs speech
Ariana Grande's brother Frankie under fire over reaction to Tate McRae's performance
Ariana Grande's brother Frankie under fire over reaction to Tate McRae's performance
2025 MTV VMAs: Complete winner list
2025 MTV VMAs: Complete winner list
Sabrina Carpenter sparks debate with trans rights tribute at VMAs
Sabrina Carpenter sparks debate with trans rights tribute at VMAs
Sabrina Carpenter dominates VMAs 2025 with Best Album win video
Sabrina Carpenter dominates VMAs 2025 with Best Album win
Mariah Carey wins big at MTV VMAs 2025
Mariah Carey wins big at MTV VMAs 2025
Jesse Jo Stark insists 'love's not dead' with Yungblud
Jesse Jo Stark insists 'love's not dead' with Yungblud