Kristen Stewart joins star-studded crowd at Oasis’ California reunion show

Kristen Stewart was among the celebrities spotted at Oasis’ highly anticipated U.S. reunion gig on Sunday, as the Manchester band brought their Live ’25 tour to Pasadena’s Rose Bowl Stadium.

The Twilight actress embraced the Britpop spirit in a sporty, mod-inspired Adidas look, pairing a black long-sleeved top with red shorts and platform trainers.

She attended the show with her wife Dylan Meyer, who was also spotted at the band’s Saturday night performance.

According to Daily Mail, she wasn’t the only star in attendance.

Singer Noah Cyrus turned heads in a cozy sweater dress and knee-high leather boots, while Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara opted for a plunging halterneck top and distressed jeans.

Moreover, tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg was also among the crowd of thousands.

As per the outlet, the Rose Bowl stop came amid mounting speculation about Oasis’ future.

Sources claim Noel Gallagher has been writing new material during the tour but has yet to decide whether the songs will become part of a solo project or a long-awaited new Oasis album with brother Liam.

Furthermore, the reunion, which kicked off in Cardiff this summer, has been hailed as a cultural moment, with industry insiders suggesting the band could extend the tour into 2026 with blockbuster shows, including a possible return to Knebworth.