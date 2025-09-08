 
Are Liam and Noel Gallagher recording new Oasis album? Source spills

Liam and Noel Gallagher are currently on their Oasis reunion tour

Web Desk
September 08, 2025

Is Oasis recording a new album? 

Oasis may yet give fans another album after reuniting onstage for their tour.

Brothers Noel and Liam reunited for a new tour after 15 years of feuding, sending fans into a frenzy. Now, their shows are star-studded, with celebrities like Sir Paul McCartney, Kristen Stewart, Demi Lovato and more in attendance.

The brothers have shifted from displays of dislike to affection on stage, and an insiders thinks they may just record an album.

Oasis photographer Kevin Cummins says the duo seem to be on such good terms that they may be open to collaborating on an album.

"I don't see why they couldn't get in the studio and record a new album," he told the Daily Mail.

He went on to share that Noel is already writing songs that his brother’s voice would be perfectly suited to.

"Noel is writing songs all the time, and Liam's voice is well-suited to what Noel writes," he shared.

"Liam's voice is better than it was. It's got more maturity, more depth to it," he added.

"Noel is a great guitarist, and sometimes he's just looking at Liam thinking 'He's fantastic!' – he kind of forgets that he's on stage with him," he revealed, noting that there’s a "lot of fondness on stage between them."

Liam and Noel famously fell out in 2009 due to a backstage argument at a show in Paris. They announced their comeback tour last year. 

