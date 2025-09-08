Moment King Charles barred Meghan Markle from a final meeting with the Queen: Read

Inside Queen Elizabeth’s final moments Meghan Markle was barred from attending

The day Prince Harry was informed of Queen Elizabeth’s impending demise, reports had circulated that Meghan Markle was barred from attending. Rumors floated at the time claiming it was was Kate Middleton was also not going to attend the private family moment.

Three years ago an inside source had come forward to offer insight. According to piece by Ed Holt, for The Daily Mail, the source said, “Charles told Harry that it wasn't right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time.”

The reason for this was that “it was pointed out to him that Kate was not going and that the numbers really should be limited to the very closest family.” And, “Charles made it very, very clear Meghan would not be welcome.”

At the time a news report also claimed, “From a spokesperson: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be travelling to Scotland,” the outlet also claims.

According to Mr Holt himself, “It is still unclear how much pressure was brought to bear by the Palace itself – or whether senior royals were involved”.

And “exactly what happened is open to speculation,” he admitted too. “Some say that Harry and Meghan hadn't considered that William's wife wouldn't be there, with Kate staying in London instead, and when it was pointed out that she wouldn't be, they realised how bad it looked.”

After the Queen’s death, a walk-about followed which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were a part of. While some called it a ‘show of unity’, Mr Holt recounts comments made by Robert Jobson, in his book Our King.

“Catherine later admitted to a senior royal that, such was the ill feeling between the two couples, the joint walkabout was one of the hardest things she'd ever had to do.”