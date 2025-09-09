Jimmy Kimmel uncertain of his late-night hosting future

Jimmy Kimmel says he's "not prepared to answer" question about his fate on late night TV.

Kimmel made the admission backstage at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmys on September 7 after his win for Outstanding Host for a Game Show for Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

"I'm not prepared to answer that question, but it is something that I think about a lot and things have changed a lot over the last few years," Kimmel told IndieWire of his future with ABC. "Each day is a new adventure and I kind of take them as they come."

"Is that a good way of dodging the question?" he quipped.

In a 2024 Los Angeles Times interview, Kimmel hinted that his current deal might be his last.

"I think this is my final contract. I hate to even say it, because everyone's laughing at me now — each time I think that, and then it turns out to be not the case. I still have a little more than two years left on my contract, and that seems pretty good. That seems like enough."

His recent statement also comes around the time US President Donald Trump threatened to end his late night hosting career next following abrupt cancellation of Stephen Colbert's The Late Show on CBS.

Kimmel hit back, saying, “I’m hearing you’re next. Or maybe it’s just another wonderful secret,” also referencing a Wall Street Journal report alleging Trump sent a “bawdy” letter to Jeffrey Epstein in 2003 for his 50th birthday.

Before the particular back-and-forth, Kimmel had given a shoutout to Colbert via Instagram Story, writing, "Love you Stephen. F*** you and all your Sheldons CBS."

The cancellation came days after Colbert criticised Paramount, the parent company of CBS, during his July 14 episode for its $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump on July 3.

During the 2025 Creative Arts Emmys, Kimmel also threw shade on Trump upon being asked how it feels to be defending democracy on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“Those are heavy thoughts, and I have a tendency to reject them,” he said. “I don’t necessarily feel like I’m defending democracy, but I do feel like I’m giving this guy a little poke and he deserves it and I enjoy it and I love that people enjoy it too.”

Kimmel has made rebellious remarks against Trump on previously as well on several occasions.

“I like when he admits I’m bothering him. Here at the show, where we put a lot of work into lampooning him, for him to acknowledge our work is one of the few things he does that I appreciate. If he ignored us, it wouldn’t be as much fun,” Kimmel told Rolling Stone earlier this year.

In April, the host also dedicated his monologue to mocking Trump’s first 100 days in office, noting that it has been more “prehistoric” than historic.

“It’s difficult to give Trump’s first 100 days a grade, but if I had to I’d say it falls somewhere between F and U,” Kimmel said on the show. “Don’t get me wrong, there have been some positives. Unfortunately they have all been pregnancy tests for women who slept with Elon Musk.”

Kimmel also confirmed recently that he has obtained Italian citizenship, linking the move to concerns over Trump’s second term as president of the United States.