Prince Harry is like King Charles ‘more than he knows,' says insider

King Charles is secretly longing for his younger son, Prince Harry.

His Majesty, who has reportedly agreed to make amends with his estranged offspring during a potential September meeting, wants all the Royals to get along.

In a 2020 book titled ‘Finding Freedom,’ Royal courtiers tells author Omid Scobie that Harry is a lot like his father, King Charles.

The courtier said: “Harry seems to have forgotten this but his father always absolutely adored him. He always called him ‘my darling boy’ and was so affectionate.

“People always seem to think that Harry inherited all his charm from his mother, but lots of the things he is good at, being attentive and always remembering people’s names, is something that comes directly from the King,” he added.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.